First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $187,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $334,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,222. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.