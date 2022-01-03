Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Cuts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $41,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $87.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.50. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

