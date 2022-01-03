Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $1.43 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 106,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 19.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 281,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,282 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $54.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.