Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Purchases 170 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2022

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $226.01 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $241.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.81.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.