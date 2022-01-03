Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Purchases 170 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $226.01 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $241.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.81.

