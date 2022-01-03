Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Purchases 364 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icahn Carl C increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 237,645,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,068,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

IEP stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.03%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

