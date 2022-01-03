Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. Five Below accounts for about 1.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $17,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $206.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.54. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.33 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.72.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.