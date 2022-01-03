FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,699 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,355. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.87 and a 200 day moving average of $100.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.