Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $21.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.75 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 260.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 579,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 253,382 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 200,732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 125,446 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,263,000. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.