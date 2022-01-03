Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the November 30th total of 511,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,752,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FORW stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,185,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,026. Forwardly has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.
About Forwardly
Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Forwardly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forwardly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.