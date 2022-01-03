Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the November 30th total of 511,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,752,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FORW stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,185,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,026. Forwardly has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Forwardly

Forwardly, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, and development of businesses in the energy industry. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder City, NV.

