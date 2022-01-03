Frax Share (FXS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $22.48 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.79 or 0.00070394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $531.45 million and approximately $22.48 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00064180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.36 or 0.08050092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00060685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00074958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,569.01 or 0.99986421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007519 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

