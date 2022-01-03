Fuse Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.57 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $31.89 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001251 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 99.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00065256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.43 or 0.08075463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00062422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00075456 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,231.57 or 0.99812529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.