General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 30.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $58.63 on Monday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

