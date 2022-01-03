Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $27.98 Million Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 346,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $27,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of PLMR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.38. 795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,583. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $115.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.89.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $948,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,205 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

