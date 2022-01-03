Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $37.20 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $37,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 189.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT traded down $12.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $322.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,770. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $368.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.83.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

