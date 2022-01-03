Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $49.94 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,201 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $49,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE KEYS traded down $3.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.22. 6,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,333. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.