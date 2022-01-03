Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $61.53 Million Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,447 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Q2 worth $61,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,590,000 after purchasing an additional 114,469 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,949,000 after acquiring an additional 410,371 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,916 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,392,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,380,000 after acquiring an additional 141,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Q2 stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $80.41. 1,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,203. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average of $87.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.70.

In related news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $4,910,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,002 shares of company stock worth $10,080,566. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

