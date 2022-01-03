Geneva Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 804,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse accounts for 1.2% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $73,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.39. 4,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.98%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.