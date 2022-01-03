Geneva Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,992 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of STERIS worth $31,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 6.3% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 61,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in STERIS by 3.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in STERIS by 10.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 8.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $12,354,292. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Shares of STERIS stock traded down $3.60 on Monday, reaching $239.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.93 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $245.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

