Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,371 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.14% of Genworth Financial worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,034,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,736,000 after buying an additional 7,093,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,749,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,922,000 after buying an additional 2,897,842 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 15,073,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 15.8% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,606,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNW opened at $4.05 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

