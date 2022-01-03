GeoCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $296.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $442,845.32 and $296.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,171.68 or 1.00282088 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00038980 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00319468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00073928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001930 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GEO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

