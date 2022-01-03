GeyserCoin (GSR) Trading 44.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $12,076.64 and $1.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 44.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,292.16 or 1.94499999 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,644,116 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

