Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.05. 187,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,194,748. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.45. The company has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after acquiring an additional 754,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after buying an additional 829,887 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,582,837,000 after buying an additional 988,974 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,614,000 after buying an additional 383,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.