Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.10

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.10 and last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 2355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.73 million, a PE ratio of 515.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.1253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,000.00%.

In other news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 67,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.