Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Down 95.3% in December

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the November 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EFAS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $16.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. This is a positive change from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,561,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter.

