Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Down 89.0% in December

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the November 30th total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 178.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of CATH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.15. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,004. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $61.25.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33.

