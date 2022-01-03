Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $792,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 296,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of URA stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

