Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Globe Life by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Globe Life by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 399,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GL opened at $93.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.12. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.69%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

