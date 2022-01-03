GoByte Market Cap Reaches $278,350.05 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, GoByte has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $278,350.05 and approximately $110.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

