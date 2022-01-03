Gold Poker (GPKR) Trading 534.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 594.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $17,166.97 and approximately $32.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 534.1% against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00064690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,737.20 or 0.08016874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00061090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00074945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,655.48 or 1.00083168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

