Goldcoin (GLC) Market Cap Reaches $20.21 Million

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $20.21 million and $197,013.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 29.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00319063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000871 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,798,737 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

