Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Stake Increased by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $20.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 70.76% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.