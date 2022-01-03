Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of Graham worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Graham by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Graham by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GHC opened at $629.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $588.03. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $521.05 and a 1 year high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $809.44 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack A. Markell bought 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

