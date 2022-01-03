Granite Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.4% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.54.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $7.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $367.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.59. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $377.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.