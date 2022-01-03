Granite Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,207,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after buying an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,580,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.