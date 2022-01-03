Gratus Capital LLC Has $288,000 Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $188.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

