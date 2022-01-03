Gratus Capital LLC Has $705,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,234,000 after purchasing an additional 795,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,749,000 after purchasing an additional 787,185 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,409,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,682,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,515,000 after purchasing an additional 247,882 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.