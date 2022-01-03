Graviocoin Trading Down 22.9% Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $1,912.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.90 or 0.00319166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000877 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

