Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Update

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the November 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MSMGF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. 80,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,428. Grid Metals has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio include Makwa Mayville Nickel Copper, East Bull Lake Platinum Group Metals, Bannockburn Nickel, and Mayville PGE Zone projects. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

