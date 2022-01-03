Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Purchased by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Griffon worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,407,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,597,000 after purchasing an additional 138,958 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Griffon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,666,000 after buying an additional 252,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Griffon by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after buying an additional 298,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Griffon by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Griffon by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after buying an additional 91,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky purchased 5,900 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Griffon stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.02 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

