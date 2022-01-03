Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Announces $0.15 Dividend

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) announced a dividend on Sunday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Guaranty Federal Bancshares to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

GFED stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $142.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $33.69.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

