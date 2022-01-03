Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Announces $0.15 Dividend

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) announced a dividend on Sunday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Guaranty Federal Bancshares to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.
GFED stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $142.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $33.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
About Guaranty Federal Bancshares
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.
