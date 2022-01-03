H-CYTE (HCYT) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS: HCYT) is one of 199 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare H-CYTE to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares H-CYTE and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $2.15 million -$6.46 million -1.84 H-CYTE Competitors $1.16 billion $85.04 million 2.34

H-CYTE’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than H-CYTE. H-CYTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for H-CYTE and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A H-CYTE Competitors 1022 4199 7662 205 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 25.84%. Given H-CYTE’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe H-CYTE has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

H-CYTE has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE’s peers have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -320.43% N/A -382.30% H-CYTE Competitors -706.09% -66.92% -17.48%

Summary

H-CYTE peers beat H-CYTE on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About H-CYTE

H-Cyte, Inc. engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

