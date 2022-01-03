H Partners Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

H Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares during the quarter. Harley-Davidson comprises approximately 37.2% of H Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. H Partners Management LLC owned approximately 7.28% of Harley-Davidson worth $410,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 600.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOG opened at $37.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

