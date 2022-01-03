Hancock Whitney Corp Has $206,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 9.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 69.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $135.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

