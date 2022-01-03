Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 143 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Natera by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Natera by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Natera by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Natera by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $93.39 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.63 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,307,053.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,398 shares of company stock worth $10,143,672. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

