Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,913 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $131,000.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $62.43 on Monday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90.

