Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 808 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,007,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $87.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $86.98. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $195.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

