Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

HDIUF stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

HDIUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

