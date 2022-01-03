Hathor 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $31.90 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Hathor coin can now be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00004360 BTC on exchanges. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $456.05 million and approximately $31.90 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00064180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.36 or 0.08050092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00060685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00074958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,569.01 or 0.99986421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007519 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 900,528,576 coins and its circulating supply is 224,583,576 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

