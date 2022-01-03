Head-To-Head Analysis: Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) vs. AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Alset EHome International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alset EHome International and AFC Gamma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A AFC Gamma 0 2 5 0 2.71

AFC Gamma has a consensus target price of $26.62, suggesting a potential upside of 16.94%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Alset EHome International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alset EHome International and AFC Gamma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset EHome International $16.24 million 1.57 -$2.52 million N/A N/A AFC Gamma $5.25 million 71.28 $4.31 million N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alset EHome International.

Profitability

This table compares Alset EHome International and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset EHome International -282.05% -61.62% -55.23% AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Alset EHome International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alset EHome International Company Profile

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

