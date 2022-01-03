Head to Head Analysis: CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CNX Resources and Viper Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 2 4 3 0 2.11 Viper Energy Partners 0 0 9 0 3.00

CNX Resources presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.36%. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.49%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNX Resources and Viper Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.26 billion 2.31 -$483.77 million ($4.36) -3.15 Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 14.44 -$192.30 million ($0.13) -163.91

Viper Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CNX Resources. Viper Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNX Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources -4.31% 8.06% 4.04% Viper Energy Partners -2.20% 1.20% 0.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of CNX Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats CNX Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments. CNX Resources was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

